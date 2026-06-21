Tortugas Salvage Series with 14-5 Win vs. Mets

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Christian Rodriguez

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Christian Rodriguez(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas scored 11 runs - all with two outs - in the seventh inning in a 14-5 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Mets still won the series 4-1 but their eight-game winning streak was snapped.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first three innings. They were clinging to a 4-3 advantage with two outs in the seventh when Ichiro Cano hit a line drive to center field that Trey Snyder made a diving attempt on. The ball bounced off Snyder's mitt and two runs scored to put Daytona up 5-4.

The inning quickly spiraled on the Mets. Relievers Elwis Mijares, Joe Scarborough Tyler McLoughlin combined to walk six consecutive batters. The Tortugas scored back-to-back runs on wild pitches. They also scored runs on consecutive bases loaded walks in the inning. Cano hit another RBI single and Pablo Nunez capped the inning with a two-run single.

All told in the seventh inning the Tortugas sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs on five hits. There were seven walks and one hit batter in the frame. The Tortugas departed the inning in front 14-4.

The Mets offense recorded eight total hits from eight different players. Simon Juan went 1 for 4 with a triple and a run.

Mets starter Conner Ware pitched 3.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Christian Rodriguez followed Ware and gave up three runs over 3.0 innings.

Mijares took the loss. He was charged with six runs over 0.2 innings.

Daytona reliever Lisnerkin Lantigua held the Mets to one run over 3.0 innings to claim the win.

Cano went 4 for 6 with four RBI and three runs. He fell a double shy of the cycle.

The Mets had won the previous seven games against the Tortugas.

The Mets (1-1, 34-34) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch from Hammond Stadium on Tuesday is 7:05 p.m.

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