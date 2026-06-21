Sprock, Fragoza Spark Big Fifth Inning as Mighty Mussels Rout Tarpons in Series Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Led by a nine-run top of the fifth inning, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 13-3 on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Today's game ends the 2026 season series against the Tarpons (36-33, 1-2). Fort Myers (39-29, 2-1) won two of the last three games in this series, meaning the Mighty Mussels own a potential second-half tiebreak with Tampa. Tiebreakers between head-to-head opponents only consider matchups in that half.

The Mussels scored at will at Steinbrenner Field this week. Fort Myers averaged 11.6 runs per game, scored 13+ runs in three of the six games and 9+ runs in five games. A combined 116 runs were scored in the series, with 24 total home runs. The Mussels recorded 75 hits and 28 extra-base hits this week.

With three more home runs today, the Mighty Mussels have now hit a homer in 10 straight games, breaking a tie with the 2009 Miracle for the second-longest streak in franchise history. This streak trails only the May 2026 streak, which reached 11 games from 5/15-28. It is also the longest active streak in Single-A. Fort Myers has hit 20 homers during their current streak.

The Mighty Mussels had an eventful top of the fifth inning on Sunday. Already leading the game 2-0, Ryan Sprock extended his historic hitting streak to 15 games. With a two-run double off Brennan Stuprich (2-2), Sprock is now hitting .429 with a 1.194 OPS during this run.

Sprock trails a trio of players for third-best hitting streak in franchise history (tracked since 2005) who are tied at 16 games, and is now just five games off the overall franchise record of 20, held by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in 2021.

Later in the inning, Luis Fragoza hit the Mighty Mussels fourth grand slam of the season and second of the series. Fragoza's sixth home run of the year left the bat at 102.9 mph. Byron Chourio followed up with his third home run of the season. It is the first time the Mighty Mussels have gone back-to-back this season.

Fort Myers sent Hendry Chivilli to the mound to make his second start of the week. Chivilli worked four innings, the most since his promotion, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

In the top of the second, Jayson Bass pulled a line-drive home run to right field to get the scoring started. Bass' second straight at-bat with a home run, dating back to the ninth inning on Saturday, left the bat at 104 mph.

Bass' home run extended the Mussels' extra-base hit streak to 20 consecutive games, the fourth longest active streak in Single-A.

In the top of the fourth inning, Quentin Young blooped an RBI double into center field to drive in a run and double the lead, 2-0. Young recorded an extra-base hit in four of the five games he has played in during the series.

The Mighty Mussels sent 13 men to the plate in the fifth inning and tallied nine runs in the frame to take an 11-0 lead.

Callan Fang (2-0) took over for Chivilli and worked two scoreless innings. Fang earned his second win in as many outings as a Mussel.

Chourio collected his fourth hit of the day with an RBI double in the seventh inning to make it 12-0. Sunday marked Chourio's second four-hit game of the season.

Matthew DesMartes took over in the seventh for Fang and worked around a two-out double to keep Tampa off the scoreboard.

Dylan Questad worked the eighth inning and allowed two unearned runs.

The Mussels added another run in the ninth inning and Michael Hilker Jr. finished off a series win over the Tarpons in the bottom of the frame.

Fort Myers returns home on Tuesday, June 23 to play the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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