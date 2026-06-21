Cano Powers 11-Run Seventh as Tortugas Roll Past Mets

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Ichiro Cano finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in four runs as the Daytona Tortugas erupted for 11 runs in the seventh inning to snap a five-game losing streak with a 14-5 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Rundown

St. Lucie struck first in the opening inning when Elian Peña walked and later scored on a groundout by Julio Zayas, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets added two more in the third on a balk and an RBI single by Antonio Jimenez, then stretched the lead to 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI single from Jeremy Rodriguez.

Daytona first broke through in the fourth when Cano launched a solo home run to right field, his third of the season. The Tortugas continued to chip away in the sixth as Cano tripled and scored on a groundout by Pablo Nunez before Dylan King walked, Tyson Lewis singled and Kyle Henley brought home King with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Then came the seventh.

Arnaldo Lantigua opened the inning with a single before back-to-back walks to Drew Davies and King helped load the bases. Cano delivered a two-run single to center to put Daytona in front for the first time. Nunez was hit by a pitch and Lewis walked to force in another run before a wild pitch scored King. Three more bases-loaded walks to Henley, Ty Doucette, and Lantigua followed, pushing the lead to 10-4. Rafhlmil Torres then drew another bases-loaded walk before Davies walked to bring in one more run. Cano capped the 11-run frame with another RBI single before Nunez lined a two-run single to right-center, stretching the lead to 14-4.

St. Lucie got one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but Dominic Scheffler finished the game with 2.0 hitless innings, facing the minimum and getting a double play to end the ballgame.

Daytona's offense finished with 13 hits and 14 walks, including a four-hit, four-RBI game from Cano. Nunez added two hits and a career-high three RBI, while Henley reached four times and Doucette walked four times.

The win snapped Daytona's five-game skid and ended St. Lucie's eight-game winning streak. Stat of the Day

14 - Daytona drew 14 walks, its highest total of the season by four and its first double-digit walk game since drawing 10 on April 12 at Lakeland. Notes

- Daytona improved to 22-46 overall and 1-1 in the second half.

- Saturday night's game was rained out and will be made up on Aug. 5 as part of a doubleheader, making Sunday's game the fifth and final game of the series.

- The Tortugas picked up their first win of the second half.

- Daytona snapped a five-game losing streak.

- The Tortugas snapped St. Lucie's eight-game winning streak, which was the longest active winning streak in full-season Minor League Baseball.

- Daytona improved to 4-13 in June and 3-8 on Sundays.

- The Tortugas are now 5-14 in day games.

- Daytona improved to 8-9 against left-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 15-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona improved to 3-32 when trailing after six innings.

- The Tortugas are now 11-4 when recording 10 or more hits.

- Daytona earned its 15th comeback win of the season.

- The Tortugas improved to 12-15 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona is now 16-10 when scoring five or more runs.

- The Tortugas improved to 15-0 when outhitting their opponent.

- Daytona batted around for the 10th time this season.

- Cano finished a double shy of the cycle, going 4-for-6 with a home run, triple, four RBI and three runs scored.

- Cano recorded his first four-hit game of the season, his eighth multi-hit game and tied his career high with four hits for the third time, first since Aug. 15, 2025 vs. Fort Myers.

- Cano drove in a season-high four runs, passing his previous high of three on May 7 vs. Clearwater, and recorded his sixth multi-RBI game.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to six games.

- Nunez set a new career high with three RBI, passing his previous high of two, which he had reached nine times, most recently June 2 vs. the ACL Angels.

- Nunez recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Doucette walked four times, the second four-walk game by a Tortuga this season and first since Davies on April 15 vs. St. Lucie.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to seven games and his hitting streak to four games.

- Henley recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season, tying Bernard Moon for the team lead.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to seven games with a pinch-hit single, the first hit by a Tortugas pinch hitter this season.

- Lewis extended his on-base streak to four games and his hitting streak to three games. Up Next

The Tortugas return home to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, June 23 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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