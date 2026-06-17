Nine-Run Second Sinks Tortugas in Series Opener

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas scored three runs in the top of the first, but a nine-run second inning by the St. Lucie Mets proved too much to overcome in a 10-3 loss Tuesday night at Clover Park. The Rundown

Daytona could not have asked for a better start. Drew Davies opened the game with a single and Kyle Henley was hit by a pitch. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position before Ty Doucette grounded out to bring home the first run. A wild pitch plated Henley moments later and, after walks to Bernard Moon and Rafhlmil Torres, Ichiro Cano lined an RBI single to give the Tortugas a quick 3-0 advantage.

The lead lasted only one inning.

After Stharlin Torres retired the Mets in order in the first, St. Lucie erupted for nine runs in the second. An error by Moon opened the door before the Mets strung together seven hits in the frame. RBI singles by Chase Meggers, Jeremy Rodriguez, and Trey Snyder tied the game before a two-run double from Antonio Jimenez put St. Lucie in front. The big blow came when Yohairo Cuevas launched a two-run homer to right, capping the nine-run inning and giving the Mets a 9-3 lead.

Following a 48-minute rain delay during the inning, Daytona's offense never regained its footing.

The Tortugas managed just one hit the rest of the night, a seventh-inning double by Henry Hunter. Daytona was retired in order in five innings and finished with only one baserunner reaching third base after the opening frame.

Meanwhile, the Mets bullpen took over after starter Conner Ware exited following two innings. Zack Mack, Ernesto Mercedes, Joe Charles, and Caden Wooster combined for 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

St. Lucie added its final run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Julio Zayas, stretching the lead to 10-3.

Daytona's bullpen settled things down after the disastrous second inning. Bryce Archie allowed just one run over 2.2 innings, while Abraham Gaitan tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Stat of the Day

1 - Daytona recorded just one hit after the 48-minute rain delay, managing only Hunter's seventh-inning double over the final seven innings. Notes

- Daytona fell to 21-43 overall and 7-24 on the road.

- The Tortugas dropped to 3-10 in June.

- Tuesday's game featured Daytona's ninth weather delay of the season.

- Daytona fell to 2-5 against St. Lucie this season.

- The Tortugas dropped to 7-9 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona is now 1-33 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Mets recorded the 21st comeback victory against Daytona this season.

- Daytona fell to 14-18 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas dropped to 7-35 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona is now 5-37 when being outhit by its opponent.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Hunter extended his hitting streak to three games, matching his longest streak of the season.

- Dominic Scheffler's team-best scoreless outing streak ended at three consecutive appearances.

- Daytona fell to 3-7 on Tuesdays this season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday, June 17 at Clover Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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