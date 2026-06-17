Gaxiola Homers, Casey Delivers in Comeback Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays came from down two runs entering the 8th to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night at Publix Field in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K) matched a season-high in innings, tossing six frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

RHP Franly Urena (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his second save of the season, firing two no-hit frames in relief allowing only one baserunner via hit by pitch.

Over his last five outings, Urena has hurled eight scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) blasted his team-leading ninth homer of the season, a solo shot in the 2nd to give Dunedin a 2-0 lead.

The homer came on a 3-2 pitch and left the bat at 100.3 MPH, traveling 368 ft.

Gaxiola has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

His nine homers are T-3rd in the FSL and T-4th among Blue Jay farmhands.

CF Jake Casey (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R) ripped a game-tying two-out, two-run double at 111 MPH in the 8th inning before scoring the go-ahead run on a balk in his first rehab game with Dunedin from High-A Vancouver.

2B Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, 2B, R) extended his hit streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 12 games with a two-hit.

Over his eight-game hit streak, Ramon is batting .400 with a 1.020 OPS.

Ramon logged his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

C Will Cresswell (2-for-3, RBI, R) plated an insurance run an RBI single in the 9th, his second hit of the night.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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