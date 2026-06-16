Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, June 16 - Sunday, June 21

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from June16-June 21 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17) - Join us for our first Summer Camp Day of the season! Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather at LECOM Park with summer-themed activities and baseball throughout the afternoon!

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JUNE 18) - This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 19) - Presented by Servpro, join the Marauders as we honor and recognize local first responders! First Responders receive complimentary tickets to the game, while friends and family enjoy discounted tickets. Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside.

There will be a Touch-A-Truck that kids can enjoy before and during the game. After the game, kids can run the bases!

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 20) - The Bradenton Marauders are proud to honor the hardworking members of our Military on Military Appreciation Night presented by SNN. Active Military members and Veterans receive complimentary tickets to the game, while friends and family enjoy discounted tickets.

Enjoy a postgame concert performed by local artist Derek Lersch after the game! Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL $6 12 oz. Surfside.

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, JUNE 21) - Celebrate Father's Day with the Marauders at LECOM Park! All fans are welcome to participate in a pregame catch on the field from 11:10 - 11:25 a.m. All dads can receive a complimentary ticket at the box office.

ABOUT THE BRADENTON MARAUDERS: The Bradenton Marauders are the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Marauders are members of the Florida State League and play at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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