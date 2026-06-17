Marauders Offense Explodes in 13-3 Win Behind King Jr.'s Two-Homer Night

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (30-33) offense exploded during a 13-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers (39-25) behind Eddie King Jr.'s two-homer game on Tuesday from LECOM Park. Antonio Pimentel drove in three runs with three hits, while Reinold Navarro tossed 5.0 scoreless innings.

Bradenton began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Clearwater starter Zuher Yousuf. Pimentel singled and came around to score on a home run by King Jr. to make it 2-0.

The Marauders increased the lead off Yousuf in the bottom of the second. Brent Iredale singled and Hyun Sueng Lee walked to put runners on second and first. Pimentel doubled to right, scoring Iredale and Lee to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bradenton opened up the scoring with a four-run inning. Eddie Rynders singled, while King Jr. and Edgleen Perez worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Richard Ramirez reached first on a fielding error, allowing Rynders to score and keep the bases loaded. Bralyn Brazoban parked a bases clearing double to right, putting the Marauders up 8-0.

Rynders reached on a fielding error and Fredderick Ovalle singled to put runners on second and first to open up the bottom of the fifth. A base hit by Pimentel scored Rynders and moved Ovalle to third. King Jr. launched a three-run homer to make it 12-0. Ramirez singled, moved to second on a groundout, and plated on a base hit by Iredale to make it a 13-0 ballgame.

Clearwater posted two runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 13-3 win for Bradenton.

Navarro (4-1) earned the win, letting up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings. Yousuf (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 3.0 frames.

The Marauders and Threshers play game two of a six-game set on Wednesday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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