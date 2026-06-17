Puello's Three-Homer Night Powers Tampa Past Fort Myers

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons catcher Luis Puello

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons catcher Luis Puello(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (35-29) erupted for a season-high 15 runs behind a historic night from Luis Puello, who launched three home runs in Tuesday's victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (35-28) at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Puello fueled the Tarpons' offense, driving in a career-high seven runs. His perfect 4-for-4 performance raised his OPS to .862, while also doubling his home run total. Jackson Lovich also turned in an impressive night, going 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs.

Fort Myers struck first in the opening inning by capitalizing on a Tarpons miscue, but Tampa responded immediately in the bottom half, and in a big way.

With the bases juiced, Puello stepped to the plate and showcased his opposite-field power, sending a grand slam into the Hard Rock Cabanas to put the Tarpons ahead, 4-1.

The Mighty Mussels answered in the third inning, cutting the deficit to one with a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Tarpons found themselves in another bases loaded situation. This time, with David McCann in the box, who delivered a bases clearing triple. Lovich followed with an RBI single, bringing McCann home and pushing the Tarpons ahead, 7-3.

Fort Myers continued to battle, launching two more home runs to once again make it a one-run game.

But every time the Mighty Mussels threatened, Tampa had an answer.

Puello crushed his second homer of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Tarpons' offense continued to roll.

In the seventh, the left fielder completed his three-homer night with a blast off the batter's eye. Lovich followed with two runners on and sent a 104.8 mph blast to the scoreboard, giving Tampa a 13-6 advantage.

The long-ball battle continued as Quentin Young homered for Fort Myers in the eighth, and the Mighty Mussels added another run on a first-and-third steal play.

The Tarpons tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a two-RBI single from Ediel Rivera, extending the lead to 15-8.

Fort Myers added one more run in the ninth, but Tampa closed the door to secure the 15-9 victory.

The Tarpons look to keep the bats hot against the Mighty Mussels tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at GMS Field.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.