Offense Stalls in Opener as Threshers Fall in Bradenton

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Matthew Ferrara smacked two doubles for the Clearwater Threshers (39-25) in a 13-3 loss to the Bradenton Marauders (30-33) on Tuesday evening at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return to Bradenton for a matinee rematch against the Marauders.

The first two Marauders to bat picked up a hit, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first that gave Bradenton a 2-0 lead after the opening frame. Bradenton added two more runs on a two-out double to double their advantage in the bottom of the second. They doubled their lead with four more runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-0 advantage.

Bradenton's offensive onslaught continued with five more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead to double digits. With one out in the top of the seventh inning, Bradenton reliever Gavin Adams hit Ferrara with a pitch, and then walked Jonathan Hogart and Victor Cardoza to load the bases. Both Ferrara and Hogart scored from third on separate wild pitches to give the Threshers their first two runs of the game. The rally continued into the eighth inning with a leadoff walk to Juan Villavicencio. With one out in the frame, Ferrara blasted his second double of the game to left field which scored Villavicencio and cut the deficit to ten runs.

Clearwater got a two-out walk in the ninth but was unable to chip away any further, leaving Bradenton with a 13-3 loss to start the series.

Zuher Yousuf (1-1) surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings to take the loss. MT Morrissey allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in 0.2 innings. Jacob Pruitt gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk in 1.0 inning. James Tallon struck out two of the four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Luis Avila tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Hogart made his first start in the infield at first base on Tuesday...Avila reached 2.0 full innings on the mound for the first time since September 2025...Villavicencio extended his hitting streak to four straight games...Ferrara recorded his first game with multiple extra-base hits since May tenth in Daytona...Tallon went longer than 1.0 inning for the first time out of a professional bullpen...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, June 17...First pitch on Wednesday afternoon will take place at 11:00 am...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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