Hogart's Blast Gives Threshers Lead for Good in 4-2 Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Jonathan Hogart's go-ahead three run home run provided the first hit of the game for the Clearwater Threshers (38-23) as they held on for a 4-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (29-31) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home on Saturday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Lakeland scored two runs in the opening inning and jumped out to an early advantage. The game stayed 2-0 until the fifth inning, when Nathan Humphreys and Nolan Beltran both drew walks off Lakeland starter Ali Tanner. With two outs in the frame, Jonathan Hogart sent a 1-1 pitch into the left field bullpen to give the Threshers their first lead of the game at 3-2.

It stayed a one-run game until the eighth when Robert Phelps was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame. He stole second before Humphreys drilled a two-out double off the left-field wall, plating Phelps from second and doubling the Threshers' advantage. Lakeland got a leadoff hit in the ninth, but a double play helped Clearwater's bullpen end the inning quickly to seal a 4-2 victory.

Ramón Márquez (3-0) surrendered two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings to take the win. Cole Gilley retired all six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Wilmer Blanco struck out two with one hit and one walk allowed in 1.0 shutout inning. Tyler Bowen earned the save with one hit allowed in a scoreless ninth.

Bowen has thrown 7.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run...The Threshers are 3-0 when Márquez pitches against Lakeland...Blanco tossed a scoreless inning in his first affiliated appearance without a save...Humphreys has hit safely in five consecutive games...Two of the Threshers' three hits were ron-scoring extra-base hits...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday, June 13...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026

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