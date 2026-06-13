Win Streak Snapped in Doubleheader Sweep
Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays' seven-game win streak came to an end as they were swept in a doubleheader by the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.
Game one was the continuation of Thursday's suspended contest, which Ft. Myers won on a walk-off homer in extra innings, 4-2.
In game two, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 7th inning, but a game-ending double play ended their comeback bid, falling 4-3.
KEY PERFORMERS
CF/LF Blaine Bullard (3-for-7, 2 R) logged a two-hit game in the night cap, his 15th multi-hit performance of the season.
Bullard has a hit in six straight and has reached base in 12 straight.
CF Jake Cook (2-for-4, R) smacked a pair of hits and scored a run in game two, his third multi-hit game over his last six.
C Adam Hackenberg (3-for-4, RBI, 2B) tallied a three-hit game with an RBI single in the 8th in game one.
Hackenberg extended his hit streak to nine games, over which he's batting .471 with a 1.219 OPS.
He tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game and sixth multi-hit effort over his last nine games.
Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Win Streak Snapped in Doubleheader Sweep - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Fireworks in Fort Myers Fuel Doubleheader Sweep of Blue Jays - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Hogart's Blast Gives Threshers Lead for Good in 4-2 Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Mets Rally Past Cardinals Late for 2-1 Win - St. Lucie Mets
- Cardinals Fall, 2-1, to Mets on Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.