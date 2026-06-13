Win Streak Snapped in Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays' seven-game win streak came to an end as they were swept in a doubleheader by the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Game one was the continuation of Thursday's suspended contest, which Ft. Myers won on a walk-off homer in extra innings, 4-2.

In game two, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 7th inning, but a game-ending double play ended their comeback bid, falling 4-3.

KEY PERFORMERS

CF/LF Blaine Bullard (3-for-7, 2 R) logged a two-hit game in the night cap, his 15th multi-hit performance of the season.

Bullard has a hit in six straight and has reached base in 12 straight.

CF Jake Cook (2-for-4, R) smacked a pair of hits and scored a run in game two, his third multi-hit game over his last six.

C Adam Hackenberg (3-for-4, RBI, 2B) tallied a three-hit game with an RBI single in the 8th in game one.

Hackenberg extended his hit streak to nine games, over which he's batting .471 with a 1.219 OPS.

He tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game and sixth multi-hit effort over his last nine games.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026

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