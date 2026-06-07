Licourt, de Los Santos Go Deep in Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Homers from Yorman Licourt and Raimundo De Los Santos lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays to their fourth straight win and a series victory as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas 6-2 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Blake Purnell (5 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 K) picked up his first win as a Blue Jay, hurling five innings of one-run ball with a career-high six strikeouts.

Purnell has allowed only one run over his last two outings spanning 8.2 innings.

3B Eric Snow (2-for-4, RBI, BB) gave the Blue Jays the lead with a go-ahead RBI single in the 5th as part of his second straight multi-hit performance.

Snow extended his hit streak to seven games, over which he's batting .367 with seven RBI and a .961 OPS.

Three of his four balls in play were hit at 99+ MPH (99.1, 101.3, 103).

His 14 multi-hit games are tied for tops on the team.

Over his last 21 games since May 8, Snow is batting .353 with 14 RBI and a .845 OPS.

RF Yorman Licourt (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB) launched a three-run homer in the 6th for his team-leading eighth long ball of the season.

His eight homers through 40 games this season surpass his previous career-high of seven, set over 68 games last season.

Licourt's eight homers are T-5th in the FSL, and T-4th in the Blue Jays farm system.

2B Raimundo De Los Santos (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R) socked his first professional home run, a game-tying solo blast in the 4th.

De Los Santos' first pro homer came in his 162nd game.

He has a hit and RBI in three of his last four contests.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2026

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