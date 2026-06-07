Blue Jays Pull Away Late, Hand Tortugas Fourth Straight Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas matched the Dunedin Blue Jays with nine hits through the first five innings, but a costly sixth inning and a pair of defensive miscues proved to be the difference in a 6-2 loss Saturday night at TD Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the second inning when Bernard Moon and Jalen Hairston opened the frame with consecutive singles before Ichiro Cano delivered an RBI single to center, giving the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Sheng-En Lin worked around traffic throughout his outing, stranding seven runners while striking out six batters. Dunedin finally broke through in the fourth when Raimundo De Los Santos connected on a solo home run to tie the game at one.

The Blue Jays took their first lead an inning later. After a pair of hits, Eric Snow delivered a two-out RBI single to score Brock Tibbitts, making it 2-1.

The decisive inning came in the sixth. Dunedin loaded the bases before Daytona committed a pair of errors on the same play, allowing the inning's first run to score. Moments later, Yorman Licourt launched a three-run homer to right field, extending the Blue Jays' lead to 6-1.

Daytona threatened in the seventh after loading the bases with one out, but a strikeout and flyout ended the rally. The Tortugas scored their final run in the eighth when Cano singled home Moon, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

Moon, Hairston, Cano, and Yeycol Soriano each recorded two hits for Daytona, but the Tortugas stranded 10 runners and finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Stat of the Day

4 - Daytona has now lost four consecutive games, its longest losing streak since dropping six straight from May 9-14. Notes

- Daytona fell to 19-37 overall and 7-22 on the road.

- Dunedin leads the series 4-1.

- The Tortugas dropped to 0-5 in road series this season.

- Daytona is now 1-27 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-15 when scoring first.

- Daytona dropped to 6-30 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Archie set a new career high with five strikeouts. His previous best was four, accomplished four times, most recently in Game 1 of the May 30 doubleheader vs. Tampa.

- Lin tied his season high with six strikeouts. He also struck out six on May 23 at Jupiter.

- Scheffler extended his scoreless innings streak to 4.0 innings and his scoreless appearance streak to two games.

- Moon recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

- Hairston collected his second multi-hit game of the season and did so in back-to-back games.

- Cano recorded his sixth multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Soriano recorded his first Single-A hit and first Single-A multi-hit game. Up Next

The Tortugas wrap up their six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday, June 7. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2026

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