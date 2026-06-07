Jupiter Falls to Bradenton, 4-1, on Saturday Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (31-25) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (27-28) by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Much like the first four games of the series, Saturday evening started as a pitchers' duel between Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (L, 1-4) and Bradenton starting pitcher Jeter Martinez (W, 1-2). Neither pitcher allowed a run through the first four innings and only surrendered two hits each.

Bradenton broke first on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Eddie Rynders hit a solo home run to left field. Josh Tate followed with a single and advanced to second base on a balk. Sammy Stafura drove in Tate on an RBI double to give the Marauders a 2-0 lead.

Castillo finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed two runs, two walks, five hits, and struck out six batters on a career-high 92 pitches. Martinez pitched six innings with no runs allowed and tallied a season-high eight strikeouts.

Bradenton added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. After two singles off Luis Ramirez, Antonio Pimentel lined another single to right field to give the Marauders a 3-0.

The Hammerheads put their first run on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning. Carter Johnson led off the frame with a double and was driven in by Andres Valor, who hit a single to right field. However, Jupiter could not score again and entered the ninth inning trailing 3-1.

Bradenton added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning when Edgleen Perez hit an RBI single to right field. Brandon Cain (Sv, 2) pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to secure a 4-1 win for Bradenton. The Hammerheads still can win the series with a win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammerheads and Marauders face off in the series finale on Sunday, June 7th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Brennan Erlandsen







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2026

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