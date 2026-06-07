Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Skid with 5-1 Win vs. Clearwater

Published on June 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,240 at Clover Park. The Threshers' six-game winning streak ended but Clearwater still lead the sseries 4-1.

Four Mets pitchers combined to limit the Threshers to just three hits, all singles. Starter Joel Lara allowed just one single over 4.0 shutout innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Franyel Diaz made his team debut in the fifth inning. The Threshers hit a two-out RBI single off Diaz to tie the game 1-1 but Diaz got a ground out to strand two runners in scoring position.

The Mets took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Chase Meggers scooted home from third base on a wild pitch by Brad Pacheco to put the Mets up 2-1.

Antonio Jimenez boosted the Mets lead to 3-1 with a RBI single in the sixth.

Christian Rodriguez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings after Diaz. Luis Alvarez pitched a scoreless eighth inning to keep the Mets up two.

The Mets scored two insurance runs off James Tallon in the bottom of the eighth. Elian Peña was awarded home plate on a balk by Tallon, then Trey Snyder scored from third base on a strike three passed ball to make it 5-1.

Alvarez returned to the mound in the ninth and polished off the game with a 1-2-3 inning. He was credited with his first save. Diaz got the win.

The Mets offense produced nine hits. Snyder and Jimenez each went 2 for 4. Peña was 1 for 3 with a single, walk and two runs.

The Mets (25-31) and Threshers (35-21) play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. It's Little League Day with all little leaguers who wear their jerseys receiving free admission and a gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2026

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