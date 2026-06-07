Pacheco Fans Six But Threshers Fall on Saturday

Published on June 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Brad Pacheco struck out six batters without walking one, but the Clearwater Threshers (35-21) dropped their first game of the series with a 5-1 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (25-31) on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Threshers look to end the series on a high note when they return for the Sunday finale.

The Mets picked up the first run of the game on a two-out double in the first, taking the opening lead for the first time in this series. After Victor Cardoza and Angel Mata walked to lead off the top of the fifth inning, the Threshers waited until the second out to tie the game. Jaeden Calderon singled to right, scoring Cardoza from second to even the score at one run apiece. A wild pitch in the home half of the fifth gave the lead back to St. Lucie at 2-1. The Mets added another run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to double their advantage.

Phillies prospect Jaeden Calderon connects on a pitch while playing for the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

St. Lucie padded their lead with two runs in the eighth inning, doubling their lead to four runs going into the final frame. The Threshers went down in order and dropped their first game of the series 5-1 to the Mets.

Brad Pacheco (1-3) surrendered two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings but took the loss. Micah Ottenbreit allowed one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of relief. James Tallon struck out three batters but let up two runs on one hit and one walk in 1.0 inning.

Pacheco has not walked a batter in five of his eleven appearances this season...He set a season high with his first 5.0-inning start as a Thresher...Cardoza has reached base safely in all but two of his first 11 games with Clearwater...Ferrara got the Threshers' first hit of the game with two outs in the fourth...Tallon struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth...The Threshers will conclude a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, June 7...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2026

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