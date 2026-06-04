Manuel Genao Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Jupiter Hammerheads starting pitcher Manuel Genao has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for May as part of Minor League Baseball's monthly awards announcement. Genao becomes the first Jupiter Hammerhead to win an award by Minor League Baseball this season. Genao joins four former Jupiter players Karson Milbrandt (Southern League Pitcher of the Month), Fenwick Trimble (Southern League Player of the Month), and Liomar Martinez (Midwest League Pitcher of the Month) as May monthly award winners across the Miami Marlins organization.

Genao, a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher born in Castanuela, Dominican Republic, made five starts in May for Jupiter and finished with a 1-1 record and a 2.96 ERA. In 27 1/3 innings pitched in May, Genao recorded 29 strikeouts and only issued two walks. The right-handed pitcher led the Florida State League in WHIP (0.80), opponents' batting average (.200), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (14.5).

Genao has thrown at least five innings in his last six starts, including a career-high six innings pitched in his last two starts. On Sunday, May 24th against the Daytona Tortugas, Genao tossed six innings and allowed only one run on five hits while he tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Genao signed with the Marlins organization as an international free agent on January 15, 2023 out of the Dominican Republic. After missing the 2023 season due to injury, the Castanuela-born pitcher made 11 starts for DSL-Miami in 2024 for his first professional season. In 2025, Genao began the season with the FCL-Marlins and finished with a 2-1 record and a 3.52 ERA in 10 appearances before being promoted to Jupiter. For the Hammerheads last season, Genao made six appearances out of the bullpen and finished with a 5.17 ERA before ending last season with one appearance out of the bullpen for Triple-A Jacksonville.

Genao is projected to make his first June start on Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. against the Bradenton Marauders. Visit the Jupiter Hammerheads website for tickets and more information.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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