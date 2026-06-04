Hammerheads Down Marauders 6-2 Wednesday Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (30-23) defeat the Bradenton Marauders (25-27) by a final score of 6-2 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, Jupiter gains sole possession of first place in the FSL East Division as well as becomes the first East team to 30 wins.

It was a pitchers' duel early between Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo and Bradenton starting pitcher Jaiker Garcia. Through the first four innings of the game, both teams on offense combined for no runs and nine runners left on base.

Tineo finished his start strong with five scoreless frames and struck out nine batters, which was one away from his season and career high (10 strikeouts, May 13th at St. Lucie). Garcia ended with four scoreless innings in a no-decision.

After a scoreless top of the sixth inning from Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez (W, 3-1), the Hammerheads finally got on the scoreboard. After a leadoff walk, Echedry Vargas launched a ground-rule double to right-center field which put runners at second and third base. Yoffrey Solano blooped a ball into right field for an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. Carter Johnson followed two batters later with an RBI double over the first baseman's head which scored the second run of the inning. The next hitter, Luis Arana, drove in his first two RBIs of his Single-A career with a two-RBI single to give Jupiter a 4-0 lead.

The Marauders got on the board in the top of the eighth inning after a one-hour and eight-minute rain delay. Dylan Palmer drove in the Marauders' first run of the game with an RBI infield single. Three hitters later, Richard Ramirez hit another RBI single which cut the Jupiter lead in half at 4-2.

The Hammerheads responded in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a hitter was hit, Johnson lined his second double of the game to left-center field. With runners at second and third base, Arana hit an RBI infield single. On the same play, a throwing error by Bradenton allowed another run to score to give the Hammerheads a 6-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Ian Medina (Sv, 1) shut down the Bradenton offense to secure his first career Single-A save and the 6-2 victory for Jupiter over Bradenton on Wednesday night.

Arana finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the Jupiter offense in his second game. Solano went 3-for-3 at the plate with a hit-by-pitch. Johnson added two doubles in the game to bring his season total to a team-high 12 doubles.

Jupiter and Bradenton continue the series with game three of six on Thursday, June 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2026

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