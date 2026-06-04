No-Hitter and Late Comeback Seals Twin Bill Sweep

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - After three pitchers combined for a no-hitter in game one, the Clearwater Threshers (33-20) posted four runs in the seventh inning of game two to sweep the St. Lucie Mets (24-29) in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Clover Park. The Threshers won game one 2-0 and took game two 5-3. They return to St. Lucie for a Thursday night rematch.

Neither team scored in the first five innings, but the Mets removed their starter from the game at the top of the sixth. Robert Phelps reached on an error by Mets first baseman Randy Guzman to lead off the sixth inning and moved to second when Griffin Burkholder drew a walk. After a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Humphreys advanced the runners to second and third, Alirio Ferrebus finally broke through. With a 0-2 count on him, Ferrebus lined a single into left field, allowing Phelps and Burkholder to score the first two runs of the game.

The Threshers bullpen entered in the sixth, and a combined two relievers finished Gresham's scoreless outing with 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings of their own. Gabe Craig struck out Yohairo Cuevas for the final out to seal the no-hitter and a 2-0 Threshers win in game one.

Tanner Gresham (1-3) earned the win in 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk allowed and eight strikeouts. Marty Gair struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in the sixth. Gabe Craig struck out the side and walked one batter in the seventh to secure the save.

WP: Brian Walters (4-2, 4.97)

LP: Josh Blum (0-1, 0.00)

In the second game, the scoring started at the top of the third with a solo home run by Jaeden Calderon. St. Lucie took their first lead of the series with two runs in the fifth inning to jump ahead by one run. The game stayed at 2-1 until the seventh, which began with a single by TJayy Walton off rehabbing right-hander Josh Blum. He advanced to second on a single by Victor Cardoza, moments later, which put the tying and winning runs aboard. Angel Mata hit a ground ball to first that was mishandled by Mets first baseman Yohairo Cuevas, allowing Walton to score from second and tie the game at two.

After the first out of the seventh, Robert Phelps walked to load the bases, chasing Blum from the game after 0.1 innings. Nolan Beltran greeted the new pitcher, Miguel Mejias, with a ground ball to first base that went underneath the glove of Cuevas at first. The ball kept rolling into the left field corner, clearing the bases and sending Beltran to third with a three-run Threshers lead in the final frame. The Mets scored once in the bottom seventh, but the Threshers held on for a 5-3 win to clinch the sweep of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Cody Bowker surrendered one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.0 shutout frames of a no-decision. Micah Ottenbreit allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Brian Walters (4-2) earned the win in the final 2.0 innings, giving up one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Gresham threw 5.0 innings for his first time as a pro in game one...He earned his first professional win in a combined no-hitter...The combined no-hitter is the first for the Threshers since August 2025 at home against Lakeland...Ferrebus is the first Florida State Leaguer to reach 40 RBIs in 2026...The Threshers have swept each of their last three doubleheaders...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday, June 4...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2026

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