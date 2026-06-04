Threshers Sweep Mets in Doubleheader on Wednesday

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Cam Tilly

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Cam Tilly(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Clover Park. The Threshers pitched a combined no-hitter in a 2-0 game 1 victory, then came from behind in the final inning of game 2 to win 5-3. The Mets have lost six consecutive doubleheader games.

In game 1, three Threshers pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Starter Tanner Gresham pitched 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts. Gresham walked Elian Peña to leadoff the first inning then retired the next 15 batters to conclude his outing.

Marty Gair pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning with a strikeout. Gabe Craig struck out the first two batters of the seventh inning before walking Randy Guzman to snap a streak of 20 in a row retired. Craig polished off the no-hitter by striking out Yohairo Cuevas.

It was the sixth no-hitter suffered by the Mets in their 38-year history and their first one since July 10, 2016 which was also against the Threshers. That 2016 game in Clearwater is the only nine inning no-hitter against St. Lucie.

For the Threshers, it was their seventh no-hitter pitched this century and first since August 15, 2025 vs. Lakeland (nine innings).

The no-hitter overshadowed an excellent start by Mets pitcher Cam Tilly, who twirled 5.0 scoreless innings. Tilly scattered four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. He threw 78 pitches.

The Threshers scored both of their runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Alirio Ferrebus off Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez. The two runners who scored reached on an error and walk.

In game 2, the Mets took a 2-1 lead to the top of the seventh inning. The first two batters singled off reliever Josh Blum. A ground ball hit by Angel Mata went under the mitt of Cuevas at first for an error and TJayy Walton scored the tying run.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded and one out, Nolan Beltran hit a ball to first base that went off Cuevas' glove for an error and all three runners scored to put the Threshers ahead 5-2.

The Mets scored a run in bottom of the seventh on a RBI single by Guzman to make it 5-3. With two on and two out, Brian Walters got Cuevas to fly out to the warning track as the winning run to end the game.

Mets starter Conner Ware pitched 4.0 innings of one-run ball in his return from the 7-day IL. The only run he gave up was a solo home run by Jaeden Calderon.

The Mets (24-29) and Threshers (33-20) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's $2 Night with select $2 beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn. It's also School Employee Appreciation Night. Treasure Coast school employees who show their work ID at the box office can get a free ticket.

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