Late Rally Falls Short as Tortugas Drop 4-2 Decision to Dunedin

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas cut a three-run deficit to one in the eighth inning, but couldn't complete the comeback as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated Daytona 4-2 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark. The Rundown

Dunedin took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Blaine Bullard connected on a solo home run with one out. The Blue Jays added two more runs in the third inning, highlighted by a solo homer from Alejandro Kirk in his first MLB rehab appearance while recovering from a thumb injury.

The Tortugas were held scoreless through seven innings before mounting a rally in the eighth. Kyle Henley walked, Rafhlmil Torres followed with a walk and Drew Davies was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bernard Moon then lifted a sacrifice fly to score Henley before Ichiro Cano lined an RBI single to right-center, bringing Daytona within 3-2.

Dunedin answered in the bottom half when Dariel Ramon singled and later scored on an RBI double by Eric Snow, restoring the Blue Jays' two-run advantage.

Daytona was unable to mount another threat in the ninth as Dunedin secured the victory.

Mason Morris (1-4) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings. Anyer Laureano followed with his longest outing of the season, tossing 4.0 innings while allowing one run and striking out four.

The Tortugas managed just four hits in the game. Torres finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Cano drove in a run.

Blue Jays starter Troy Guthrie threw six dominant innings, setting a new career high with eight strikeouts. Dunedin also received a scoreless rehab appearance from MLB reliever Yimi García, who faced one over the minimum in the seventh inning. Notes

- Daytona fell to 19-34 overall and 7-19 on the road.

- The series is tied 1-1.

- Daytona dropped to 13-27 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas are now 1-24 when trailing after seven innings.

- Daytona fell to 3-8 in two-run games.

- Daytona is 6-27 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona dropped to 5-29 when outhit by its opponent.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to four games.

- Francis extended his on-base streak to three games.

- Laureano recorded his longest outing of the season (4.0 IP), surpassing his previous high of 3.1 innings on May 27 vs. Tampa. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday, June 4. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







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