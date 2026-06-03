Moon's Big Night Powers Tortugas to 7-6 Win over Blue Jays

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Bernard Moon finished a triple shy of the cycle and Stharlin Torres earned his first Single-A victory as the Daytona Tortugas edged the Dunedin Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona jumped in front in the second inning when Ichiro Cano ripped an RBI double to right-center before Henry Hunter followed with an RBI double of his own, giving the Tortugas an early 2-0 lead.

Dunedin responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a solo home run from Juan Sanchez, but the Tortugas answered immediately in the third. Rafhlmil Torres doubled, Drew Davies walked, and Bernard Moon lined an RBI double to left. A balk later in the inning allowed Davies to score, restoring Daytona's two-run advantage at 4-2.

After the Blue Jays trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the third, Moon struck again in the fifth, launching a solo home run to right field to make it 5-3.

The Tortugas created breathing room in the eighth. Henry Hunter walked and Ian Francis followed with another free pass before Kyle Henley drove home a run with his second double of the night. Later in the inning, a sacrifice bunt by R. Torres plated Francis to extend the lead to 7-3.

Dunedin made things interesting late. Sanchez connected for his second homer of the game in the eighth inning, cutting the lead to 7-5. In the ninth, Eric Snow led off with a solo homer to trim the margin to one, but Jordan Little recorded the final three outs for his first professional save. Stat of the Day

6 - Daytona collected six doubles, its second-highest total in a game this season. Henley had two doubles, while Moon, R. Torres, Cano, and Hunter each added one. Notes

- The Tortugas improved to 19-33 overall.

- Daytona improved to 7-18 on the road.

- The Tortugas have won three of their last four games.

- Daytona improved to 8-9 in one-run games.

- The Tortugas improved to 10-12 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona improved to 13-14 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas improved to 14-8 when scoring five or more runs.

- Moon finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a walk.

- Moon recorded his second three-hit game of the season.

- Moon collected his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

- Moon recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Moon's 16 doubles are the second-most in the Florida State League.

- Henley recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

- S. Torres earned his first Single-A victory.

- S. Torres tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs while striking out four.

- Little recorded his first professional save.

- Drew Davies extended his hitting streak to four games.

- Brady Afthim extended his scoreless innings streak to 3.2 innings across his last two appearances. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 3. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.