Threshers and Mets Opener Postponed

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Due to heavy rain and inclement weather, Tuesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed until Wednesday. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 4:00 PM. Game two will commence approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

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