Hammerheads Down Marauders 6-4 in Rain-Shortened Tuesday Night

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (29-23) took game one against the Bradenton Marauders (25-26) by a final score of 6-4 in six innings in a rain-shortened Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter delivered the first blow of the game in the bottom of the second inning off of Bradenton starting pitcher Jack Anker (L, 3-2). Victor Ortega hit an opposite-field, solo home run, his third home run of the season, to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton responded in the top of the third inning. Josh Tate reached on an error by Carter Johnson to lead off the frame and Dylan Palmer drove him in on an RBI single. Later in the inning, Hyun Seung Lee hit a single to left field off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Jake Clemente, who finished with 2 2/3 innings pitched and issued a career-high seven walks in the contest. However, Gerinton Mendez (W, 1-0) stranded the bases loaded as he came out of the Jupiter bullpen and limited the deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Abrahan Ramirez blasted his sixth home run of the year with a two-run home run to left field with two outs. The next hitter, Luis Arana, connected on his first Single-A hit and scored on an RBI single by Echedry Vargas. Josh Hogue capped the scoring for the Hammerheads with an RBI single, which gave Jupiter a 5-2 lead after three innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, Julio Mendez Jr. (H, 1) surrendered a two-run home run to Richard Ramirez which cut the Jupiter lead to 5-4. However, the Hammerheads answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ramirez smacked an RBI single to make it 6-4 in favor of Jupiter.

During the bottom of the sixth inning, the game went into a one hour and 22-minute rain delay which ended with the game being officially called as the Hammerheads won 6-4 in a rain-shortened Tuesday night.

The Hammerheads continue their series against the Marauders with game two on Wednesday, June 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

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