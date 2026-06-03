Mets, Threshers Postponed on Tuesday
Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Clearwater Threshers at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday starting a 4:00 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader are set for seven innings.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange those for any other game this season with the exception of July 3rd.
Check out the St. Lucie Mets Statistics
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