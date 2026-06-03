Sanchez Swats Pair of Homers in Series Opening Loss
Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Blue Jays No. 6 prospect Juan Sanchez left the yard twice, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 7-6 to the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.
KEY PERFORMERS
3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) swatted his first career multi-homer game.
The Blue Jays No. 6 prospect left the yard with a solo blast in the 2nd and a two-run homer in the 8th.
Over his last 13 games, Sanchez is batting .358 with two home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.047 OPS.
He's hit safely in six straight.
2B Eric Snow (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) launched his first professional home run, an opposite-field solo shot in the 9th inning at 101.5 MPH.
Over his last 18 games, Snow is batting .338 with 10 RBI.
RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, R) logged his 13th multi-hit game of the season, tied for tops on the team.
Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Hammerheads Down Marauders 6-4 in Rain-Shortened Tuesday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Sanchez Swats Pair of Homers in Series Opening Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
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