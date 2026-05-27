Licourt, Gaxiola Homer in Series Opening Loss

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Clearwater, FL - Despite holding a pair of three-run leads, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 10-8 to the Clearwater Threshers after an eighth-inning rally on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

DH Yorman Licourt (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B) logged a three-hit night highlighted by a two-run homer in the 3rd inning to put Dunedin on the scoreboard.

Licourt's team-leading seventh homer of the season left the bat at 104.2 MPH and traveled 403 ft.

Over his last four games, Licourt is 7-for-16 (.438) with four extra-base hits.

Tuesday marked his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game.

3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 R, BB) smoked a two-run triple at 106 MPH in the 3rd inning to give Dunedin the lead, his first triple of the season.

Over his last eight games, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect is batting .294 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) launched a go-ahead three-run opposite-field homer in the 7th inning to give Dunedin an 8-5 lead.

Gaxiola's sixth homer of the season gave him a team-high 24 RBI on the season.

In 17 games in May Gaxiola is batting .302 with 3 HR and 14 RBI.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

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