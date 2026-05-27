Licourt, Gaxiola Homer in Series Opening Loss
Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Clearwater, FL - Despite holding a pair of three-run leads, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 10-8 to the Clearwater Threshers after an eighth-inning rally on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark in their series opener.
KEY PERFORMERS
DH Yorman Licourt (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B) logged a three-hit night highlighted by a two-run homer in the 3rd inning to put Dunedin on the scoreboard.
Licourt's team-leading seventh homer of the season left the bat at 104.2 MPH and traveled 403 ft.
Over his last four games, Licourt is 7-for-16 (.438) with four extra-base hits.
Tuesday marked his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game.
3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 R, BB) smoked a two-run triple at 106 MPH in the 3rd inning to give Dunedin the lead, his first triple of the season.
Over his last eight games, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect is batting .294 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.
1B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) launched a go-ahead three-run opposite-field homer in the 7th inning to give Dunedin an 8-5 lead.
Gaxiola's sixth homer of the season gave him a team-high 24 RBI on the season.
In 17 games in May Gaxiola is batting .302 with 3 HR and 14 RBI.
Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026
- Friend's Career Night, Tortugas Bash Four Homers in 12-9 Comeback Win over Tarpons - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Beat Marauders 8-2 for 4th Straight Win - St. Lucie Mets
- Hammerheads Rally Late to Hand Mussels Fifth Consecutive Defeat - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Dattalo Delivers Walk-Off Single in Palm Beach's 5-4 Win over Lakeland - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Phelps' Late Hit Seals Comeback Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Licourt, Gaxiola Homer in Series Opening Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Jack Anker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week for the Second Time in 2026 - Bradenton Marauders
- Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, May 26 - Sunday, May 31 - Bradenton Marauders
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