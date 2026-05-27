Mets Beat Marauders 8-2 for 4th Straight Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets cruised to an 8-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at LECOM Park to extend their winning streak to a season-long four straight games.

Julio Zayas, AJ Salgado and Simon Juan each hit a home run. Ten of the 11 batters to come to the plate for the Mets recorded a hit.

Five Mets pitchers combined to limit the Marauder to four hits and no earned runs. Reliever Miguel Mejias struck out all six batters he faced over the seventh and eighth innings.

The Mets took the lead in the second inning on a leadoff home run from Julio Zayas off Marauders starter Jeter Martinez. Chase Meggers hit a RBI double later in the inning to make it 2-0. Zayas hit a run-scoring ground out in the third to build a 3-0 lead.

The game entered a 1 hour and 25 minute rain delay in the bottom of the third with one out and the bases loaded. When play resumed Chrisitan Rodriguez took over for Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez. Rodriguez got both batters he faced in the inning to ground out resulting in just one run scoring.

Salgado bashed a two-run homer 422 feet to center field in the fifth inning to increase the Mets lead to 5-1.

In the sixth inning Juan crushed a 0-2 pitch from Roilan Portuondo off the light tower in left field for his fourth homer of the season. That made it 7-2.

Elian Peña capped the scoring with a RBI single in the eighth.

Mets No. 2 hitter Antonio Jimenez reached base in all five plate appearances, drawing three walks, getting hit by a pitch and hitting a single. He scored twice and stole two bases.

Rodriguez pitched 2.2 innings to get credit for the win. Jimenez pitched 2.1 innings before the rain knocked him out.

The Mets have won six straight games at LECOM Park dating back to last season.

The Mets (21-25) and Marauders (23-22) play the second game of their series at LECOM Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

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