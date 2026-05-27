Dattalo Delivers Walk-Off Single in Palm Beach's 5-4 Win over Lakeland

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (25-21) earn their first walk-off win of the season as they defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers (24-21) by a final score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Michael Dattalo capped a four-hit, three RBI performance with the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cardinals their first walk-off win since August 20, 2025 against St. Lucie.

The Cardinals scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Brayden Smith hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base on a groundout. Dattalo then blooped an RBI double down the right field line, which allowed Smith to score and gave Palm Beach a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Lakeland was threatening with runners at first and second base with two outs against the Cardinals' starting pitcher Alex Breckheimer. Trei Cruz hit a single to right field, but Yordalin Peña threw out Anibal Salas at home plate for his sixth outfield assist of the season and kept the Cardinals in front with a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs and Dattalo hit an RBI bloop single to right field for his second RBI of the game. Peña later drew an RBI walk to give Palm Beach a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Lakeland got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Nick Dumesnil hit a leadoff solo home run to left field to cut the Palm Beach lead to 3-1. However, Breckheimer retired the next three hitters and limited the damage.

Breckheimer finished his second start of the season with five innings pitched and allowed just one run while he struck out three batters.

Later, in the top of the sixth inning, Justin Militello (BS, 2) was the first Palm Beach pitcher out of the bullpen. With one out, Militello walked two batters. Two batters later with two outs, Jude Warwick hit an opposite-field, three-run home run to left field which gave the Flying Tigers their first lead at 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ryan Weingartner hit his fourth home run of the year, a one-out, solo blast to tie the game 4-4. The game remained tied at 4-4 until the bottom of the ninth inning when Weingartner and Ryan Mitchell each hit singles to lead off the inning. Then, Dattalo delivered the walk-off single to centerfield to score Weingartner and give the Cardinals the 5-4 win on Tuesday night.

It was the first walk-off win of 2026 for Palm Beach and the first since Jalin Flores hit a walk-off home run against St. Lucie on August 20, 2025. Dattalo finished 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs. Weingartner finished 2-for-5 with the home run and two runs scored. Jovi Galvez, Dylan Driessen, and Jesus Garcia (W, 1-0) combined for three scoreless innings to finish the game for Palm Beach on the mound. Garcia earned his first career Single-A win in his Palm Beach debut.

The Cardinals and Flying Tigers continue the series with game two on Wednesday, May 27th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

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