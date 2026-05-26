Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, May 26 - Sunday, May 31

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from May 26-May 31 against the St. Lucie Mets, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, MAY 28) -This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

UNDER THE SEA NIGHT/BARK AT THE PARK (FRIDAY, MAY 29) -Join Marty on his voyage during Under the Sea Night at LECOM Park! The first 500 fans in attendance will take home a Marauders-themed beach towel!

Learn about the ocean and all it has to offer while enjoying Marauders baseball! Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside.

All dogs are invited to enjoy the action for Bark at the Park! A $5 Bark Badge benefits the Humane Society of Manatee County. Stay after the game for a dogs run the bases!

COUNTRY & AGRICULTURE NIGHT/POSTGAME CONCERT (SATURDAY, MAY 30) - Enjoy Country and Agricultural Night at LECOM Park, presented by Everglades Farm Equipment! The Marauders are proud to honor the hardworking members of the local agricultural community. The Marauders will also host a petting zoo for all fans!

After the game, enjoy a live performance featuring country band One Night Rodeo! Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL $6 12 oz. Surfside.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

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