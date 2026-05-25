Jack Anker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week for the Second Time in 2026

Published on May 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- Bradenton Marauders RHP Jack Anker has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for May 19-24, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Anker allowed just two hits and collected four strikeouts over a career-high 6.0 innings of work during his start on May 19 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The appearance was Anker's third start of the season, and he is now 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA over 16.0 frames since making the transition from the bullpen. After Tuesday's start, Anker on the season is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just six walks.

The 22-year-old from Tulare, California was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 6th round of the 2025 MLB Draft. Anker spent three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs, going 17-10 with a 5.21 ERA over 48 outings. This is the second time Anker has achieved the award in 2026, after being named Pitcher of the Week for May 5-10. He is also the third Marauders pitcher to reach the achievement in 2026 with Seth Hernandez winning the award back in April.

During the month of May for the Marauders, Anker ranks second in ERA (0.56), seventh in opposing batting average (.203), third in innings pitched (16.0), and tied for fourth in strikeouts (11).

Anker and the Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday, May 26, to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2026

Jack Anker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week for the Second Time in 2026 - Bradenton Marauders

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