Marauders Held to Four Hits in 8-2 Loss to Mets

Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (23-22) were held to four hits in an 8-2 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (21-25) on Tuesday from LECOM Park. Yeraldo Salcedo tossed 1.2 scoreless innings during his Single-A debut, while Eddie Rynders worked a walk and singled.

After the Mets took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third off Marauders starter Jeter Martinez, Bradenton responded off St. Lucie starter Jonathan Jimenez in the bottom half of the inning. Dylan Palmer reached on a catcher's interference, Josh Tate reached on a fielding error, and Sammy Stafura was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Edgleen Perez grounded out, allowing Palmer to score and make it 3-1.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton plated a run off St. Lucie reliever Christian Rodriguez. Rynders singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice, and reached third on a double play groundout to put a runner in scoring position. Jayden Kim singled to left, scoring Rynders to make it 5-2.

The Mets plated two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth, while the Marauders went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-2 victory for St. Lucie.

Rodriguez (2-0) notched the win, allowing a run (zero earned) on two hits over 2.1 frames. Martinez (0-2) took the loss, letting up three runs on three hits, three walks, and four strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Marauders and Mets play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30. Right-hander Jack Anker (3-1, 3.48) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Cam Tilly (2-1, 6.19) is on the mound for St. Lucie.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026

Marauders Held to Four Hits in 8-2 Loss to Mets - Bradenton Marauders

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