Marauders Win Rain-Shortened Game One, Game Two Cancelled on Doubleheader Sunday

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (23-21) secured a 3-1 rain-shortened victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (24-20) in game one, while game two was cancelled due to inclement weather during a scheduled doubleheader on Sunday from Publix Field. Levi Sterling tossed 5.0 no-hit innings, while Eddie Rynders launched a go-ahead three-run homer.

In game one, the Flying Tigers took a 1-0 lead off Sterling on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.

The Marauders answered back in the top of the fourth against Flying Tigers reliever Jose Guzman. Hyun Sueng Lee doubled and Richard Ramirez singled to put runners on the corners. Rynders lifted a homer to left, putting Bradenton up 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, game one entered a rain delay and was eventually called an official game due to wet grounds. This finalized a 3-1 win for the Marauders.

Sterling (3-2) notched the win, allowing a run on four walks and five strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Guzman (2-1) took the loss, letting up three runs on three hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning.

Game two was cancelled and is not scheduled to be made up.

The Marauders take the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series from LECOM Park on Tuesday against the St. Lucie Mats. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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