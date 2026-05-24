Mussels Headed Home After Series Finale Loss to Dunedin

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Dunedin Blue Jays by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

Fort Myers (24-21) sent Kolten Smith to the mound to make the start in the series finale. After striking out the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first, two straight Blue Jays (18-26) reached.

Smith threw a wild pitch with JoJo Parker batting, and the first run came into score to make it 1-0 Dunedin.

Facing Dunedin starter Jake Bloss, Enrique Jimenez blasted his first home run of the year to leadoff the fourth inning and tie the game. Jimenez's game-tying homer came off the bat at 102.2 mph.

After the wild pitch in the first inning, Smith retired 11 consecutive Blue Jay hitters to finish a strong four-inning outing.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ramon Suarez (1-1) induced a groundout by Jimenez with the bases loaded to keep the game tied.

Jonathan Stevens (3-1) took over for Smith and worked around a two-out single to hold Dunedin scoreless in the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jake Cook walked with one out. The next batter was Blaine Bullard, who launched his fifth home run of the season to give Dunedin a 3-1 lead.

Facing Franly Urena in the top of the eighth, Jimenez worked a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Ryan Sprock doubled to put runners at second and third with one out. Jayson Bass brought home Jimenez with an RBI groundout, but two runners were left on base as Fort Myers cut the deficit in half, 3-2.

The Mussels offense went 1-2-3 in the ninth inning against Jack Eshleman (S6), losing the series finale 3-2 despite outhitting the Blue Jays 6-3.

Fort Myers finished with a record of 6-8 during their annual two-week road trip. They registered a 5.33 team ERA and averaged 5.83 runs per game.

The Mussels return home to play the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, May 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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