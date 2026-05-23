Mussels Rally Late But Fall in Extras Again in Dunedin

Published on May 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated in 10 innings by the Dunedin Blue Jays by a final score of 7-6 on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the trio of Minnesota Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young, Luis Fragoza and Merphy Hernandez each had multi-hit nights.

For Young, it was the eighth time this season he has had multiple hits in a game and fourth in the month of May.

Friday marked Fragoza and Hernandez's first multi-hit night at the Single-A level. Fragoza had two, and Hernandez had one with the FCL Twins prior to their respective promotions. Fragoza's performance also rendered his first Single-A home run.

The Mighty Mussels (24-19) sent 2025 fourth rounder Jason Reitz to the mound in game four of the series. Reitz allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) in the bottom of the first. Dunedin (17-26) led by two after one inning.

Listed at 6'11", Reitz was the tallest player drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft and second tallest in draft history, with 7-foot-tall Jared Beck being selected by the Orioles in 2022. The tallest players to ever reach the Major Leagues both stood at 6'11", with Jon Rauch (2002, CWS) and Sean Hjelle (2022, SF) accomplishing that feat.

Leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Dariel Ramon struck for a two-out RBI double to give Dunedin a 4-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, Hernandez's second hit of the night set the stage for the Fort Myers offense to get on the board. Enrique Jimenez delivered a two-out RBI single to score Hernandez and make the score 4-1 Blue Jays.

Jones gave way to Mike McKenna in the bottom of the seventh, who walked Raimundo De Los Santos to lead off the inning. With one out and the runner at third, Eric Snow delivered an RBI groundout to make the score 5-1.

JP Smith II led off the top of the eighth inning with a single, and Ryan Sprock followed with a walk. Two batters later, Fragoza pounded his three-run home run to make it a 5-4 ballgame. It was the third home run of his professional career and his first of the season.

The Mussels got a runner to third with two out but were unable to score the tying run as Dunedin held the lead through 7 1/2 innings.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Michael Hilker Jr. delivered a key strikeout to keep the game 5-4 to the ninth inning.

The Mussels were down to their final out in the ninth when Smith reached and advanced to second on an error. The next batter was Sprock, who punched a single into right field to tie the game 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Byron Chourio threw out the winning run at the plate on a cannon from right field. Later in the frame, another runner representing the winning run was stranded at third base to send the game to extra innings for the second consecutive contest.

With Smith serving as the automatic runner in the tenth inning, Fergoza led off the inning with a hit by pitch against Luis Victorino (1-3). Two batters later, Dameury Pena poked an RBI single into right field to give the Mussels their first lead of the game at 6-5.

Mitch Mueller (1-2) allowed a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth inning to tie the game at six. The next hitter was Blaine Bullard, who looped an RBI single to walk off the Mussels for the second consecutive game.

The series continues on Saturday, May 23. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from TD Ballpark.







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