Mussels' Series Opener in Dunedin Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The series opener between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up on Thursday, May 21 as part of a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. First pitch on Thursday is set for 4:30 p.m.
The next game in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. Ramiro Villanueva (2.08) starts for the Mussels. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from TD Ballpark.
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