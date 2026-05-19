Ramón Márquez Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







The Clearwater Threshers have dominated the weekly awards in the Florida State League, with Ramón Márquez winning Clearwater's fourth weekly honor in 2026 by securing the FSL Pitcher of the Week from May 11-17. Márquez took the honor after his first start at BayCare Ballpark since August 20, 2025, after which he earned his first Pitcher of the Week Award. He picked up right where he left off from last season, fanning a career-high-tying nine batters in 5.0 shutout innings during a Threshers win over Lakeland on Saturday, May 16. Márquez set his career high with nine strikeouts during his first start of the season in Daytona one week prior.

Márquez has made two starts for the Threshers this season without allowing an earned run in his first 9.0 innings. He has 18 strikeouts in those first 9.0 innings, averaging two strikeouts per inning with just four hits and four walks surrendered in that same time span. He allowed two unearned runs in Daytona and let just one baserunner in scoring position in 5.0 innings at home this past Saturday. The newly minted number nine Phillies prospect is expected to pitch for the Threshers later this week in Tampa against the Tarpons.

The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, May 19...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2026

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