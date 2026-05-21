Threshers Sweep Twin Bill in Tampa

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (25-16) tightened their grip atop the Florida State League West with two wins in a Wednesday doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons (19-22) on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Clearwater won game one 6-5 and took game two 4-2 to start the road series. The Threshers will return to Tampa for a nine-inning game against the Tarpons on Thursday.

After two scoreless innings, Nolan Beltran became Clearwater's first baserunner after being hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning of game one. Will Vierling reached on catcher's interference before Griffin Bukrholder launched a liner over the left field wall for a three-run home run that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game. Keaton Anthony followed with a solo homer that extended the lead to four runs. Tampa responded with a homer of their own in the bottom of the third, with a two-run blast cutting the Clearwater lead in half.

Tyler Pettorini led off the fifth by drawing a walk and immediately stole second base. After the first out, Burkholder singled up the middle to bring Pettorini home from second, extending the Threshers' lead to three runs. Tampa responded with two more in the home half of the fifth, cutting the Clearwater advantage to one. The Threshers added some insurance in the seventh, beginning with a one-out walk by Burkholder. He advanced on a walk to Anthony before a two-out single by Nathan Humphreys brought Burkholder home from second and doubled the Threshers' advantage in the final frame. Tampa got a home run and put the tying run in scoring position, but the Threshers held on to win game one by a 6-5 margin.

Zuher Yousuf tossed 2.0 shutout innings with one walk, one hit, and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Andrew Bechtold surrendered two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Kevin Warunek (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings of relief to earn the win. MT Morrissey picked up the save with one run allowed on two hits with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.

WP: Cole Gilley (2-0, 4.11)

LP: Justin West (1-3, 6.81)

SV: Marty Gair (2)

In the second game, scoring began in the second inning with a leadoff home run by Jonathan Hogart on the first pitch of the frame. Juan Villavicencio followed by beating out an infield single, moving to second on a one-out single by Manolfi Jimenez. Jimenez advanced to third on a single by Angel Mata that plated Villavicencio from second, doubling the Threshers' lead. After moving to third on Mata's RBI, Jimenez scored on a deep fly ball to right field by Jaeden Calderon. His sacrifice fly made it 3-0 Threshers at the top of the second.

The Tarpons scored their first two runs in the fifth inning to cut Clearwater's lead to one run. Villavicencio responded with a one-out double off Tarpons starter Justin West in the top of the sixth inning for the Threshers. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Matthew Ferrara to bring the Threshers' lead back up to two runs. Tampa had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning, but the Threshers bullpen shut the door in the ninth to seal a 4-2 win and sweep the doubleheader.

Brad Pacheco surrendered two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Cole Gilley (2-0) allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 2.0 shutout frames to take the win. Marty Gair earned the save with two strikeouts and one hit allowed in a scoreless ninth.

Burkholder has the longest hit streak on the season for the Threshers at nine straight games...He has hit the first of two back-to-back home runs both times the Threshers have homered in consecutive at-bats this season...Morrissey picked up his first career save in game one...Pacheco worked into the fifth for the first time this season...Ferrebus reached base in both games to extend his on-base streak to 17 games...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday, May 21...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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