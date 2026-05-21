Lukes Rehabs as Jays Fall 6-4

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays surrendered an early lead and couldn't complete a late comeback in a 6-4 loss to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Blake Purnell (5 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K) allowed two earned runs across five frames in his Blue Jays debut.

DH Nathan Lukes (0-for-0, RBI, 2 BB) brought home a run on a sac fly and walked twice in his first game on MLB Rehab Assignment.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-5, RBI, R) doubled and scored in the 4th then ripped an RBI single in the 9th.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has been on base in nine straight games, over which he's batting .313 with a .925 OPS.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, RBI) slapped an RBI single in the 4th at 105.5 MPH as part of a two-hit night.

Gaxiola has a hit in six straight and has reached base in 13 straight.

Over 13 games in May, he's batting .340 with 2 HR and 11 RBI.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.