Snow Stays Hot in 10-4 Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Tampa, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hold onto the lead in a back-and-forth contest, falling 10-4 to the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in game five of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

3B Eric Snow (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R) smacked a game-tying RBI double in the 5th as part of his third consecutive multi-hit game.

Saturday marked Snow's fifth multi-hit performance over his last six contests.

He is 12-for-28 (.429) over his last six games with three RBI.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, R) collected his third straight multi-hit game.

Over his last 17 games, the Blue Jays No. 15 prospect is batting .304 with eight RBI and a .803 OPS.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, R) tallied his second straight multi-hit game.

Gaxiola has reached base in 11 straight games, batting .333 over that span with 8 RBI and a .843 OPS.

DH David Beckles (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) smoked an RBI double off the right-field wall at 106 MPH in the 6th, which tied the ballgame 4-4.

Saturday marked Beckles' second straight multi-hit game.







Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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