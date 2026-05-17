Moon Homers, But Cardinals Pull Away from Tortugas in 8-4 Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas dropped the fifth game of their series against Palm Beach on Saturday night, falling 8-4 to the Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona fell to 12-25 overall and 4-13 on the road with the loss. The Rundown

Palm Beach grabbed the early lead in the second inning when Yordalin Peña launched a solo homer off Sheng-En Lin to make it 1-0.

The Cardinals added two more in the third after Ryan Weingartner tripled home a run before a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Mejía extended the advantage to 3-0.

Daytona answered in the fifth. Rafhlmil Torres singled and Dylan King followed with a bunt hit before Kyle Henley ripped a two-run single into right-center to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Palm Beach responded immediately in the bottom half. Mejía crushed a two-run homer to left after a walk and stolen base by Weingartner, pushing the Cardinals' lead back to three at 5-2.

The Tortugas climbed back within one in the sixth. Bernard Moon opened the inning with a solo homer to left field, his fifth of the season, before Torres later scored on a two-out RBI single from Drew Davies to trim the margin to 5-4.

Palm Beach broke the game open in the seventh against Abraham Gaitan. Weingartner doubled home a run before Peña added a two-run double to left, extending the Cardinals' lead to 8-4.

Daytona managed just one hit over the final three innings and went down in order in the ninth. Stat of the Game

14 - The Tortugas struck out 14 times in the loss, their 12th game this season with 14 or more strikeouts. Daytona hitters have struck out 67 times over the first five games of the series. Notes

Daytona fell to 12-25 overall and 4-13 on the road.

The Tortugas dropped to 5-4 against left-handed starters.

Daytona fell to 3-19 when scoring fewer than five runs.

The Tortugas are now 1-23 when outhit by opponents.

Henley extended his hitting streak to seven games and recorded his third two-RBI game and fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

Torres posted his 10th two-hit game and 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Moon hit his fifth homer of the season. Next Up

The Tortugas wrap up their six-game series against Palm Beach on Sunday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.







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