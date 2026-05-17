Mets Jump Hammerheads Early, Hold on for 7-6 Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Randy Guzman of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases following his homer

(St. Lucie Mets) Randy Guzman of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases following his homer(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and held on for a 7-6 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Mets snapped their five-game losing streak and Jupiter's six-game winning streak.

Randy Guzman started the game with a bang, hitting a laser three-run homer to left field in the first inning off Jupiter starter Walin Castillo. The homer was hit 117.6 mph, making it the third hardest hit baseball this season according to Statcast, including in the major leagues.

Only Oneil Cruz of the Pirates (119.0 mph double), Emmanuel Rodriguez of Triple-A Iowa (118.3 mph home run) and Yordan Alvarez of the Astros (117.8 double) have hit balls harder.

Chase Meggers added to the Mets lead in the first inning with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

The Hammerheads scored three runs in the third inning against Mets starter Jose Chirinos to make it 5-3. Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-run home run in the inning.

Sam Robertson brought in run for the Mets in the fifth inning on a fielders choice. Meggers followed with a RBI single to make it 7-3.

The Hammerheads scored three runs with two outs in the sixth inning after an error kept the inning alive. Ryan Dollar was able to get the final out to strand runners on first and second to preserve the 7-6 lead.

Justin Armbruester (lat) began a MiLB rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Adbert Alzolay pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his second MiLB rehab appearance of the week.

Christian Rodriguez closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning to get his second save.

Eight of the nine hitters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Meggers and AJ Salgado had two hits apiece.

Guzman was 1 for 4 with the home run, which was his eighth of the season.

Chirinos got the win after pitching 5.2 innings. He scattered six hits and gave up four runs (three earned). Chirinos did not walk a batter and struck out two.

The Mets (15-23) and Hammerheads (23-15) play the finale of their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. It's Little League Day at the park. All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a gift and free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

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Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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