Hammerheads Sweep Mets in Wednesday Doubleheader

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Julio Zayas of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases after his two-run homer

(St. Lucie Mets) Julio Zayas of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases after his two-run homer(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads swept a doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park on Wednesday. Jupiter won game 1, 5-2, then rallied in the final inning to win game 2, 5-4.

The Mets record in doubleheader games fell to 1-5 and it was the second straight doubleheader they've been swept.

In game 1, Hammerheads right fielder Andres Valor broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning by hitting a two-out, two-run homer off MiLB rehabber Adbert Alzolay to put Jupiter up 4-2.

The Hammerheads would add a run in the sixth inning on a bases loaded walk drawn by Esmil Valencia against Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez for a 5-2 advantage.

Jupiter reliever Luis De La Cruz kept the Mets off the board over the final two innings for a six-out save.

Hammerheads leadoff hitter Carter Johnson started the game by hitting a home run off Mets starter Conner Ware. Johnson hit another homer vs. Ware in the third inning to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead.

The Mets got on the board in the bottom of the third on a RBI single by Elian Peña.

Julio Zayas briefly tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run off Jupiter starter Jake Clemente to make it 2-2. It was Zayas' first home run of the season.

Clemente (2-1) got the win. He held the Mets to two runs (one earned) over 5.0 innings. He scattered four hits, walked two and struck out four.

Ware received a no-decision. The only two runs he gave up were the solo shots by Johnson.

Alzolay (0-1) suffered the loss. He gave up two runs and three hits in his lone inning.

Johnson went 3 for 3 with the two homers, a single and three runs scored. He also reached base on a hit-by-pitch.

Peña was 1 for 3 with a single, walk and RBI.

In game 2, the Mets took a 3-2 lead to the final inning but could not hold it. Mets reliever Ernesto Mercedes struggled with command, plunking the leadoff hitter on his first pitch. Mercedes then walked the next batter. A bunt single by Josh Hogue loaded the bases.

Carter Johnson tied the game 3-3 with an infield single to first base. With the bases reloaded, Mercedes uncorked a wild pitch to bring home Julio Henriquez for the go-ahead run.

Miguel Mejias replaced Mercedes with one out in the inning and walked Andres Valor to bring in another run that made it 5-3. Mejias then got a strikeout and a popout to stop the rally.

The Mets attempted their own rally in the bottom of the seventh. Branny De Oleo and Jamari Baylor hit back-to-back singles with one out. Peña brought home De Oleo with a ground out to cut the deficit to one run. Baylor advanced to second base. But Braulio Salas got Sam Robertson to fly out to end the game.

The Mets were down 2-1 entering the home sixth inning. Robertson hit a popup on the infield that dropped for a double. JT Benson then hit his FSL-leading fifth triple to tie the game 2-2. Randy Guzman hit a long sac fly that plated Benson to give the Mets a temporary 3-2 lead.

Zayas went 2 for 3 and homered for the second straight game.

The Mets (14-21) and Hammerheads (21-14) continue their series at Clover Park on Thursday with a single nine-inning game. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's $2 Night with $2 select beer, hot dogs, popcorn and soda.

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Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2026

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