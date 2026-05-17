Marauders Shut Out Mighty Mussels Behind Navarro's Nine Strikeouts

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







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Bradenton Marauders

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BRADENTON, Fla. - Reinold Navarro recorded a season-high nine strikeouts over 4.1 innings during a 6-0 shutout win for the Bradenton Marauders (20-16) over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (20-16) on Thursday from LECOM Park. Dariel Francia earned six strikeouts over 3.2 frames, while Josh Tate collected three RBIs on three hits.

The Marauders began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Mighty Mussels starter Ramiro Villanueva. Tate singled and Dominic Fletcher doubled to put runners on third and second. A fielding error by Henry Kusiak at third allowed Tate to score and make it a 1-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the second, Bradenton plated another run off Villanueva. Carlos Caro was hit by a pitch and Antonio Pimentel walked to put runners on second and first. A single by Tate plated Caro from second and increased the lead, 2-0.

The Marauders offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth off Mighty Mussels reliever Jonathan Stevens. Caro singled and Pimentel doubled to put runners on third and second. Tate rocketed a double to left, scoring Caro and Pimentel to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Gray blasted a two-run homer, increasing the lead, 6-0.

Bradenton kept Fort Myers scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 6-0 victory.

Navarro (2-1) notched the win, letting up a hit with a walk and nine strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless frames. Villanueva (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits, a walk, and two strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play game four of a six-game set on Friday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







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