Caro's Heroics Lift Marauders to Walk-Off Victory

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Carlos Caro launched a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, lifting the Bradenton Marauders (19-15) to an 8-7 walk-off win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (19-15) on Tuesday from LECOM Park. Edgleen Perez extended his hitting streak to five with a three-hit performance, while Jack Anker tossed another 5.0 innings.

After the Mighty Mussels plated a run in the top of the second off Anker, the Marauders answered back in the bottom half of the inning against Fort Myers starter Reed Moring. Eddie King Jr. and Perez notched back-to-back singles to put runners on third and first. Richard Ramirez plated King Jr. on a sacrifice fly, making it a 1-1 ballgame.

Bradenton took the lead off Fort Myers reliever Matthew DesMarets in the bottom of the fourth. Perez singled and came around to score on a double by Cristian Jauregui.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Marauders plated two runs against DesMarets. Josh Tate reached on a fielding error and moved to second on a wild pitch. A single by Murf Gray scored Tate to make it 3-1. After Gray moved up to second on the throw to the plate, he scored on back-to-back wild pitches to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Marauders reliever Greiber Mendez let up five runs in the top of the seventh, putting the Mighty Mussels up 6-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ramirez walked and Caro blasted a two-run homer off Fort Myers reliever Brain Zeldin to tie the game, 6-6.

After the Mighty Mussels plated a run in the top of the 10th, the Marauders responded in the bottom half of the inning. With King Jr. at second, he scored on a single by Perez to make it 7-7. Ramirez doubled to put runners on third and first, and Caro scored Perez on a base hit to finalize an 8-7 win for Bradenton.

Draven Zeigler (2-0) earned the win, allowing a run (zero earned) with a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Michael Hilker (2-1) took the loss, letting up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a strikeout over 0.1 frames.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Jaiker Garcia (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Merit Jones (0-1, 2.63) is on the mound for Fort Myers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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