Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach lost their series to Jupiter, acquiring one win on Friday, May 8. Critical players in last week's homestand includes Trevor Haskins with his second grand slam, Jack Gurevitch, Cam Nickens, and Ryan Mitchell.

Jacob Odle is the starting pitcher for this week's homestand against Daytona. This will be his fifth start of the season, so far acquiring one win for the season. Stharlin Torres, a 19 year old RHP from the Dominican Republic, will be making his fourth start this season for Daytona.

THE BIRDHOUSE

DAILY NUMBER: 26

Jacob Odle has struck out 26 batters so far this season. Last year on Palm Beach, he ended the season striking out 54.

FUN FACT

Jacob Odle hails from San Diego, CA, the home of the rare Torrey Pine Tree. These trees only grow in the coastal bluffs of San Diego and Santa Rosa Island and is critically endangered.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Brayden Smith, CF

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Jonathan Mejia, 2B

Yordalin Pena, LF

Alex Birge, C

Cam Nickens, 1B

Trevor Haskins, 3B

Heriberto Caraballo, DH

Jacob Odle, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jack Gurevitch transferred from PMB to PEO.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 12, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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