Jack Gurevitch Receives Cardinals Player of the Month Award

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals, in conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, announces Jack Gurevitch as the Co-Minor League Player of the month of April, sharing the award with Blaze Jordan (MEM). Gurevitch, 22, slashed .286/.396/.545 with 4 HR, 8 doubles, and 20 RBI. He reached safely in 18 of 20 games played and collected a career-high 5 RBI as part of a two extra-base hit day on April 21. The No. 26 ranked St. Louis Cardinals prospect ranked Top 3 among all Cardinals minor leaguers in RBI, XBH (12), TB (42), AVG, SLG & OPS (.941) for the month.

Gurevitch was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2025 draft out of the University of San Diego, where he was also one of the program's top hitters.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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