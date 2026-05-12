Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, May 12 - Sunday, May 17

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from May 12-May 17 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, MAY 14) -This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT/BARK AT THE PARK (FRIDAY, MAY 15) - Join us for Faith & Family Night at LECOM Park, presented by Detwiler's Farm Market! Enjoy a fair themed atmosphere including inflatable games and activities, balloon artists, and face painting.

All dogs are invited to enjoy the action for Bark at the Park! A $5 Bark Badge benefits the Humane Society of Manatee County. Stay after the game for a dogs run the bases!

STAR WARS NIGHT/SPECIAL NEEDS COMMUNITY CELEBRATION/POSTGAME FIREWORKS (SATURDAY, MAY 16) - Stop by LECOM Park as the Marauders pay tribute to the Star Wars franchise, with themed jerseys, ballpark decorations and a postgame fireworks show! Jerseys will be auctioned benefitting the Miracle League of Manasota.

The Bradenton Marauders are proud to celebrate members of the special needs community and the inclusive individuals and groups who provide opportunities in our neighborhood. We hope you'll join us for an evening filled with smiles, laughter, and baseball fun!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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