Jack Anker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week
Published on May 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla.- Bradenton Marauders RHP Jack Anker has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for May 5-10, as announced by Minor League Baseball.
Anker allowed just one hit and collected four strikeouts over a career-high 5.0 innings of work during his start on May 6 against the Dunedin Blue Jays. The appearance was Anker's first start of the season after making his first four outings from the bullpen, while tying a career-high in strikeouts. With the win on Wednesday, Anker has picked up back-to-back wins and is 3-1 with a 4.95 ERA on the season.
The 22-year-old from Tulare, California was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 6th round of the 2025 MLB Draft. Anker spent three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs, going 17-10 with a 5.21 ERA over 48 outings. He is the second Marauders pitcher to win the award this year, after RHP Seth Hernandez was named Pitcher of the Week from April 21-26.
The right-hander leads the Marauders in wins, ranks third in innings pitched (20.0), and is fifth on the active roster in opposing batting average (.213). A lot of Anker's success has come from his ability to get lefties out, sporting a .143 opposing batting average in those spots.
Anker and the Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Florida State League Stories from May 11, 2026
- Jack Anker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Bradenton Marauders
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