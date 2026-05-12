St. Lucie Mets Home Stand Preview: May 12-17 Vs. Jupiter

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After two weeks on the road, the St. Lucie Mets make their triumphant return to Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday for a six-game home stand against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins Single-A affiliate).

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m. Gates to all games open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

Highlighting the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, $2 Night on Thursday and Star Wars Night on Saturday with Clover Park's first ever drone show taking place immediately after the game.

Here is a full list of events at Clover Park for the week:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by LYNQ Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Sluggers Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

-Trauma Survivor Night in partnership with HCA Lawnwood.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Star Wars Night: The Mets will wear special Mandalorian & Grogu jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Night to Shine. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be Star Wars-themed entertainment throughout the game and appearances by Star Wars characters!

-Drone Show sponsored by Florida Coast Medical Center: Stick around and enjoy Clover Park's first ever drone show immediately following the game! Show put on by Sky Elements Drone Shows.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day - All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Graceway Village. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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